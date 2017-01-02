Kendall Jenner welcomed the New Year in style, and she made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out to a party in a black negligee that flaunted her curves.

The 22-year-old Victoria's Secret model's dress featured a plunging neckline and side slits, and accessorised her look with a statement choker and a gold chain.

Jenner was accompanied by fellow model Bella Hadid, who also flaunted her figure in a see-through number. The model's underwear was clearly visible through the grey outfit that featured a turtleneck top and flared pants.

Both Jenner and Hadid are known for their stylish fashion sense, and Jenner in particular has no qualms about flaunting her assets.

On Friday, Kendall's sister Kylie caused quite a storm when she posted on her Instagram page a risqué picture flashing her nipples through a sheer bra.

In the black and white photo, Kylie is seen leaning into her sister, who has her hand raised high above her head and her nipples are clearly visible through her see-through bra.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Victoria's Secret model has flashed her breasts on social media or on the runway, and she shows no signs of stopping as well.

Kendall says it's something she loves to do. "I love my tits being out. It's like one of my things, I guess," she told W magazine in October 2016.

The first time Kendall exposed her breasts were during her first ever runway show back in 2014. The second youngest in the Kardashian clan walked her first show at New York Fashion Week in 2014 for Marc Jacobs and the internet freaked out when she walked the ramp in a sheer shirt with no bra.

However, at the time Kendall was more worried about falling on the ramp rather than her boob-show. "Yeah, my biggest concern was definitely falling. And then my tits were out," she told the fashion mag. "I don't know why I wasn't nervous about that. I was really excited about my tits being out, actually."