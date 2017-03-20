Kendall Jenner featured in the latest SS17 campaign with lingerie giant LaPerla, and photographs from the campaign shows the model in an array of sexy lingeries.

The 21-year-old model is seen striking a number of sexy poses in modelled bra and underwear for the luxury lingerie giant. One photograph has her showcasing her endless legs in black stockings while wearing a lace underwear and bra set. Another shot is of her lounging wearing red lingerie.

@kendalljenner stars in the #LaPerlaSS17 Beachwear campaign wearing the Summer Energy bikini with stylized starfish and colored plastic panels @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Backstage moment with @kendalljenner wearing the Macramé Tale bralet on set of the #LaPerlaSS17 advertising campaign lensed by @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

Kendall was chosen to star in the latest campaign for her self-assured elegance, a spokesperson for the brand was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. "Kendall is the new star of this campaign and was personally selected by La Perla's creative director, Julia Haart to interpret the highly innovative path that the brand has set out on."

"Kendall's contemporary charisma adds an unmistakable touch to every garment, simultaneously highlighting the modernity and the relaxed, self-assured elegance of each piece she wears."

Kendall recently made changes to her security team after her home was robbed last week and an estimated $200,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from her home. According to reports, the Victoria's Secret model was hosting a party in her home when an uninvited guest entered her home and robbed her. Reportedly, a guard was posted outside, but he failed to prevent the robbery, which this forced Kendall to fire him.