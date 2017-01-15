Kendall Jenner is giving a tough time to the Kar-Jenner sisters. This 21-year-old model recently took to Instagram sharing a smoking hot (headless) selfie of her flawless bikini body. She captioned it, 'chaos.'

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star was flaunting her gorgeous body in the steamy picture which definitely turned many heads. The star's 72.4 million followers were in for a sensual surprise. She shared another sexy picture of herself taken in the reflection of a sliding glass door while soaking up the sun. Donning a black and white bikini, she captioned it, "vitamin D."

The elder Jenner sister had a remarkable year in 2016 as she made some major career milestones including walking down the ramp as Victoria's secret angel in December, 2016. Apart from that, she was also featured on the cover of Vogue magazine.

chaos A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

Kendall recently opened up about her battle with anxiety and how she learned to deal with it. She revealed on her website KendallJ.com that she has been struggling with her mental health and her "security concerns" made it worse. "Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year (and security concerns didn't help), but I think I'm finally learning how to cope."

vitamin D A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 14, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

While Kendall Jenner is taking some time off from her hectic schedule to look after herself, the remaining Kar-Jenner clan is busy making headlines. Khloe Kardashian was seen promoting her new show Revenge Body, Kim Kardashian is dedicating her time to get into a fitter body as she is spending more time at the gym, and Kylie Jenner is working on a secret project (as she posted pictures on Instagram).