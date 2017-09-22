The 10th anniversary season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is finally here and as expected, the Kar-Jenner clan cannot stop dropping bombs about their journey so far. In recent interviews, the sisters with momager Kris Jenner addressed the craziest tabloid rumours they have ever come across about their own selves and Kendall, the second youngest, finally spoke up about her supposedly 'hooking up' with Scott Disick.

Scott Disick, who was the long-term beau of eldest Kardashian sister Kourtney, has been linked to her sisters Khloe and Kendall multiple times. And truth finally came out while filming the anniversary special episode.

Ryan Seacrest, the producer of the show and host of the special episode, put some tabloid covers on the screen and asked them the authenticity of each. Kendall's one read "How Scott Seduced Me", to which she reacted laughing.

She also added how she had no clue of its existence while Kris chimed in claiming it was the bottom of the barrel. And sure enough, Lord Disick was present in the episode too as the 34-year-old had crashed the show.

The rest of the family had a laugh over it too as they sipped on fine champagne and seemed to be totally unbothered. The 21-year-old supermodel exclaimed how she was 19, to which Scott joked in claiming "Damn, I had you when you were young."

Clearly, the family has had their fair share of outrageous, absurd tabloid headlines based on absolutely unsourced rumours. As Kim K pointed out, "Definitely, in the beginning, we would freak out for every single thing that wasn't true." Oh, how things have changed.

Ever since her split with rapper ASAP Rocky, the world has been going crazy trying to guess who she's dating. And for good reason too, because she has been associated in the past with pretty heavy A-listers such as Harry Styles and Blake Griffin too. Kendall put an end to the speculations saying "Definitely not true", while fans and followers of the beloved mama Kourtney can now be at peace knowing that there wasn't any man-stealing going on behind her back!

Watch the full snippet here if you haven't already.