Kendall Jenner is Love Magazine's new muse. The Victoria's Secret Model recently did a photoshoot for the magazine that will leave you stunned for sure.

For the photoshoot, the 21-year-old model channelled Hollywood style icon Marilyn Monroe. Kendall posted a video on Instagram, in which she is seen dancing and lip-syncing Monroe's hit songs wearing a silk sheet, a sheer bra, lingerie and retro swimsuit from La Perla.

Kendall, who looked stunning in short curly tresses, also flaunted her assets in the photoshoot. She flashed her nipples and flaunted her curves and taut stomach in the sheer and frilly pink bra. She was all smiles as she playfully jumped around in the two-minute video directed by Rankin.

"I always say a kiss on the hand might feel very good, but a diamond tiara lasts forever!" Kendall lip-syncs Monroe's song while wearing a retro swimsuit and a diamond tiara.

Video editor Katie Grand praised Kendall and said that the team had a fun day shooting with her. "Kendall had come to London for the LOVE 17 launch as she'd photographed the cover stars, and Rankin hadn't shot with her before, and had really wanted to make this video with her. She had the time so we just did it. It was a super fun day as ever with Kendall," Grand revealed.

For the photoshoot, Kendall got her make-up done by Lisa Eldridge, who has worked with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Cara Delevingne, Georgia May Jagger, and Kate Bosworth among others. She sported a bold red lipstick that complimented her Marilyn Monroe look.

Check out the video and photos from the shoot below: