The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are no alien to controversy, and perhaps this season's biggest issue was Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad campaign.

After almost six months of the ad gracing social media and suffering immediate backlash for triviliasing the Black Lives Matter movement, Kendall finally opened up about it on the premier episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 14.

The ad featured multi-racial activists protesting and on a march at what was presumably the Black Lives Matter movement, which had risen out of anti-Donald Trump policies and a march against police brutality.

Kendall was featured wading her way through the crowd and offering a police officer a can of Pepsi.

A lot of people felt this was a straightaway downplay of the gravity of the movement, especially after a photo from the actual movement of a protester approaching a police officer had surfaced on the internet.

Kendall is seemingly the icon that bridges the gap between the protestors and the police authorities, and in response, both parties are seen smiling and rejoicing. Pepsi claimed that with the ad they were "trying to protect a global message of unity, peace and understanding."

Clearly, the community of activists and socially "woke" people didn't see it the same way: They were quick to call the company out. Their legitimate reason for outrage was the company trying to promote the idea that a "privileged" white supermodel passing around a can of soda could solve the issue of police brutality.

After initially defending their purpose and vision, Pepsi subsequently agreed to pull the advertisement, but also defended the 21-year-old model. And now, we see Kendall addressing the repercussions herself.

Older sister Khloe, 34, also addressed the issue and stated how hard she is taking the blame all upon herself.

"Kendall did a commercial and basically caused a huge controversy," said Khloe.

"It sucks, because she's been taking the blame for it all. Kendall tries really hard to be socially conscious and aware of the jobs that she takes ... so it weighs really heavy on her heart. Her intent is never to disrespect or offend anybody."

The episode saw and showed Kendall breaking down on screen, sobbing as she spoke about the ad. She claimed to have never wanted to hurt sentiments and also stated how stupid she felt post the reactions were unleashed all over social media. They weren't brutal in the slightest, and rightfully so.

how nice of Kendall Jenner to stop in the middle of her photo shoot to end social injustices by giving that cop a Pepsi ? MLK who? Rosa who? — reggie (@1942bs) April 4, 2017

Michael Jackson almost burned alive on the set of a Pepsi commercial and today that became the second worst moment in Pepsi history — Russell (@RussellFalcon) April 5, 2017

Kudos to Pepsi for uniting Americans across the political spectrum in derisive brand-destroying laughter — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 5, 2017

the worst thing about that Pepsi ad, beyond the blatant disrespect and disregard, is the amount of people who greenlit that advertisement. — nasri (@nasrissist) April 4, 2017

J. Edgar Hoover takes aim from the grassy knoll. The motorcade approaches. He fires. JFK raises a #Pepsi to his lips, blocks the bullet. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 5, 2017

who else is reminded of Dr Martin Luther King's famously resonant "I have a Pepsi" speech pic.twitter.com/xX5h3it3d1 — Scott Ludlam ? (@Scottludlam) April 4, 2017

Back to the episode, Kendall went into the full details of her involvement and emotions regarding the entire incident. She, however, carefully avoided taking the name of the company.

"When I first got this offer, I mean, it's a huge company. The people I was following were so iconic and amazing — to get something like that, it was so exciting," she said.

"And I trusted everyone, I trusted the teams. But after I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck and I really didn't know what to do that I completely shut down."

It was while talking about the offended viewers that Kendall truly broke down. "I would never purposely hurt someone ever," she said.

"And I would, obviously, if I knew this was gonna be the outcome, like, I would have never done something like this. But you don't know when you're in the moment. I just felt so f**king stupid. The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not the intent and that's what [...] got me the most, is that I would ever make anyone else upset."