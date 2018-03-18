They are the runway queens. They often work and travel together. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid — the duo has now posted their sultry throwback vacation photos on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Bella Hadid shared a topless photo of herself and Kendall Jenner from their summer vacation last year. In the photo, the 21-year-old is seen running further into the blue ocean along with Kendall and two other friends Renell Medrano and Justine Skye wearing nothing but just thongs.

?? A post shared by ? (@bellahadid) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT

A few hours ago, Kendall also took to Instagram to share a sizzling throwback photo from the same vacation. In the photo, they are seen posing on a dock next to some pristine water.

The Kar-Jenner sister captioned the image, "my people."

my people A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 17, 2018 at 10:29am PDT

If fans are unaware of the vacation, the photos were captured when they had gone for a tropical getaway in Mexico in May 2017.

This comes after Kendall recently got candid in an interview with Vogue US, where she opened up about her love life, work, sexuality, and controversy.

While there were some rumors swirling up about Kendall's sexuality, the 22-year-old rubbished them saying, "I don't think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don't know! Who knows?! I'm all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I've never been there before. Also, I know I have kind of a . . . male energy? But I don't want to say that wrong because I'm not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy."