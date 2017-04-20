The Empire State building in New York carried a different yet stunning look on Wednesday, April 19. As part of Harper's Bazaar's 150th anniversary, the north facade of the iconic structure projected the fashion magazine's most remembered covers. The show started at 8.30 pm and went on until midnight.

Spread over 42 floors of the building, the show projected massive images of popular names of the fashion world, such as Audrey Hepburn, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Moss. The projection also featured the iconic works by American artist Andy Warhol, who is a celebrated name in pop art, the visual art movement.

Kendall Jenner, Victoria's Secret model and Harper's Bazaar's cover girl for the May issue, was also a part of the event. The cover featuring Jenner was also a part of the projection, and the model also helped Glenda Bailey, editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar, organise the event.

Speaking about the event, Bailey had earlier told the New York Times: "What I really want is to allow New Yorkers to enjoy the greatest fashion show in the world. It will be the greatest light show that has ever been."

This is not the first time that the Empire State Building has been a part of such an event. While the building was lit in pink on International Women's Day and donned a green shade on St. Patrick's Day, it also displayed a 2016 US presidential election-themed light show.

On August 1, 2015, it became a part of a special endangered species light projection meant to raise awareness.

Here is what the iconic building looked like on April 19.

Asi brilla esta noche el #empireState en homenaje q los 150 años de @harpersbazaarus con las tapas de las revistas...la primera revista de moda que aun permanece... y esta misma noche una gran fiesta lo celebra en @rainbowroomnyc y tengo tantooo para contarles y no puedo aun, pero se vendran grandes sorpresas!!! @maximusupinnyc supinnyc A post shared by Chicas en New York (@chicasennewyork) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

What's better than a billboard??? Seeing your work projected on The Empire State Building. #dropthemic A post shared by tommy_buckett (@tommy_buckett) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

Kind of sort of really obsessing over the fashion show outside of my windows right now... #harpersbazaar150 A post shared by Stella (@sstellzz) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

Gigantic #fashionshow projected on the #empirestatebuilding #harpersbazaar150thanniversary #billboard #images #nyc❤️ A post shared by Joanna/Asia NYC (@ashienka) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

stunning views tonight celebrating @harpersbazaarus and @tiffanyandco #harpersbazaar #Bazaar150xTiffany A post shared by Molly Schweickert (@mschweickert) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

Happy #150 #harpersbazaar Congratulations @cas0506 it looked amazing. So excited to be launching my line @shopbazaar @harpersbazaarus #iconic #fashion A post shared by Erika Ehrman-Repola (@ernstreiko) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT