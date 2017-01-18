In recent months, Kendall Jenner has been linked to a number of men, including Chris Brown, Justin Bieber and Jordan Clarkson. But the Victoria's Secret model has always remained mum about her romantic life, leaving the media speculating about the man in her life.

Also read: Game of Thrones Season 7: Maisie Williams says season finale is one to look out for; what's in store for Arya Stark?

On January 17, Kendall's love life once again grabbed headlines when she and A$AP Rocky were spotted out on what looked like a double date with Kylie Jenner and Tyga. The foursome was seen shopping at Ovadia & Sons.

"A$AP and Kendall clearly looked like they were boyfriend and girlfriend, definitely," Jordan Ovadia, brother to designers Ariel Ovadia and Shimon Ovadia told HollywoodLife. "They were not overly affectionate the way Tyga and Kylie were, but it was obvious Kendall and A$AP were a couple. They looked happy together."

They were together for close to 20 minutes. "Kendall and Kylie walked in first followed by A$AP and Tyga with their entourages. Even though they walked in separately, it was clear that A$AP and Kendall were together," Jordan said.

Back in November, Kendall took to her app to reveal what she was looking for in her boyfriend, saying she wants someone who has a sense of humour. Based on the pictures of Kendall and A$AP, it looks like he knows what it takes to tickle her funny bone.

"A good sense of humour," Kendall wrote in her app about the qualities she likes in her potential boyfriend. "Especially in my industry, any guy that takes himself too seriously is not for me. We have to be able to laugh together!"

Kendall also prefers someone with a good sense of style. "I don't really care what a guy is wearing as long as he knows how to put it together," she shared. "It's so attractive when a guy knows how to dress himself. If I'm going to look good, he better too, lol!"