As the Jenner sisters co-hosted a party together at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the duo kept their fashion game strong which apparently broke the internet. However, there is more than that.

And rumours have that Kendall Jenner is really 'crazy' for A$AP Rocky. A source told to HollywoodLife.com, "It's pretty obvious that Kendall is crazy about him."

"She looked so proud when he was on stage, and it was clear she wanted everyone in the place to know they were together. Kendall was mouthing all the words to his songs and at one point blew a kiss at him, and he totally blew one back!" the source further added.

Kendall hosted the dating app Bumble's Winter Bumbleland party on Saturday with her younger sister Kylie Jenner. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner was also spotted cozying up with Travis Scott at Jeremy Scott's Coachella party on Saturday.

Rapper A$AP Rocky also performed at the #WeedMapsOasis party which was presented by Brass Knuckles, West Coast Cure, FlavRX and Nameless Genetics.

#kendall ?? A post shared by Fetuski (@fetuski_) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

At the pot party, "Kendall showed up with a posse just for him and they were all over each other," an eyewitness has told PEOPLE. According to another source, the pair were playing around during A$AP Rocky's set. The source continued: "Kendall started rapping to A$AP's song 'F—-' Problems,' and A$AP was laughing at her. She took the big Gucci goggles he was wearing off his head, put them on and started dancing."

having so much fun at the @bumble #WinterBumbleland party, hosting with my sister #ad ❄?? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

The pair has been reportedly rekindling and spotted often since last year as an insider told PEOPLE, "They've been spending a lot of time together and are getting more serious. They're as close to officially boyfriend/girlfriend as they've ever been. They have a lot in common and connect over both being in the fashion world."

‪Kinglangbang via Instagram‬ - #kendalljenner A post shared by Kendall Updates (@knj.daily) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

This is the first public appearance of the elder Jenner sister following the Pepsi controversy. And she did not look happy, PEOPLE reports.

According to that report, Kendall "was hanging out alone on a corner couch in the VIP area with Hailey Baldwin and staring at her phone."

Asap Rocky Spotted with Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/l4TFuyxryG — Asap Rocky (@OfficiaIAsap) April 9, 2017

In the meantime, Kendall took to Instagram to share her #WinterBumbleland look with the millions of followers. Later Victoria's Secret model flashed her derriere in a see-through skirt as her BFF Hailey Baldwin shared the picture on Snapchat. She simply captioned it, "Like... this is crazy," and paired the words with a raised hands emoji.