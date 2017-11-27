In a scathing attack, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fulfilling Pakistan's dream of dividing India. He said BJP "accomplished in three years what Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, could not achieve in 70 years".

Kejriwal made these statements while addressing nearly 10,000 workers who were attending AAP's fifth anniversary at the Ramlila Maida of Delhi. Party workers from around 22 states participated in the meet.

"Fulfilling Pakistan's dream"

The Delhi CM alleged that the saffron party has been trying to divide Hindus and Muslims for political benefits by pitting Hindus against Muslims.

"Pakistan's biggest dream is to divide India on religious lines. Those fake patriots who want to weaken the nation by pitting Hindus against Muslims are actually agents of Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI). BJP has done in last three years, what the ISI could not achieve in 70 years," Kejriwal said.

"Do not vote for BJP"

The AAP chief also appealed to the people of Gujarat to vote for any party other than BJP.

"Vote for a candidate or a party that can defeat the BJP. If AAP is in a winning position in a constituency, vote for AAP. Else, vote for whoever is in a position to defeat the BJP. Defeating BJP is our goal," Kejriwal asserted.

He also alleged that the BJP government is corrupt like the Congress.

"Vyapam scam, Rafale scam, Birla diaries, Sahara diaries. Even judges are not safe, it seems. Just as people had uprooted the Congress, the time for BJP is coming as well," Kejriwal said.

BJP reacts

Meanwhile, a BJP leader Vijender Gupta has hit back at Kejriwal.

"They have nothing else to do except criticising the BJP and abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is reflected in their below-the-belt comments by giving religious colour to everything," Gupta was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi chief said, "The last five years of the Aam Aadmi Party have been disappointing. The party which came up as a symbol of alternative politics lowered the standard of political discourse."