Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of playing "dirty politics" — we do not know whether the pun was intended — as sanitation workers in Delhi went on strike over unpaid wages, as garbage piled on along the roads of the historic city.

Kejriwal has had a protracted feud with the BJP in general and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular, with the Delhi CM often accusing the BJP leader of using Central government machinery against him. Kejriwal had in fact won a legal battle in this regard, but the hatchet is far from buried. It became all the more evident when the AAP chief attacked the BJP for Delhi's garbage problems.

The area administered by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) is strewn with trash due to the ongoing strike of the sanitation workers over non-payment of wages. This, despite the AAP-led Delhi government saying it has transferred Rs 119 crore to the EDMC at the end of last week for the payment of wages.

It may be noted that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is divided into three parts, of which the EDMC is one. All three corporations are ruled by elected members of the BJP. Kejriwal thinks the non-payment of the sanitation workers' wages is a ruse used by the BJP to malign his party's and government's image.

He said in a tweet on Monday: "BJP playing dirty politics wid Delhi. Their councillors siphoned funds meant 4 salaries of MCD employees n then throw garbage on Del roads [sic]." The accusation of MCD councillors committing fraud is a serious one, and it remains to be seen if Kejriwal follows it up with action by at least launching a probe into the matter.

Kejriwal also hit out at a TV channel that showed his photo along with the trash in Delhi. He urged the news outlet to stop blaming the AAP for the problem, because the MCD is run by the BJP.