After several speculations, the makers of Mahanati have finally found an actress to step into the shoes of Savitri (also spelt as Savithri) in her biopic. Well, Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming movie, which will be simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed the news and said that their team has been in talks with Keerthy Suresh and she is most likely to sign the project on the dotted lines. The deal will be sealed later this week as the actress is out of town.

Samantha will be essaying an important role in the movie. On asking why the director is interested in Savitri's biopic, "There have been countless actresses over the last 80 years in Telugu cinema but none have earned the title of Mahanati, and even today it has solely been reserved for Savitri," the director told IANS.

Nag Ashwin assures that the movie will be rich in quality and content. The shooting will take off in the coming months.

Savitri remains an icon in South India. She started her career in Telugu films and expanded her base to Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. The actress featured in some Hindi movies as well.

Coming to Keerthy Suresh, she is one of the fast-growing South actresses. In a short time, the actress, who is gearing up for the release of Vijay's Bairavaa, has worked with many biggies and has delivered a few hits. Her forthcoming movies are Nani-starrer Nenu Local, Bobby Simha's Paambhu Sattai, Suriya's Thaana Serndha Kootam and Pawan Kalyan's untitled movie.