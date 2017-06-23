We know what happened to India's luxurious train service Tejas Express a day before its maiden trip. Miscreants vandalised the locomotive and broke the window glasses. At least a dozen headphones were stolen, infotainment screens were damaged, and the train was littered after the service was opened to the public.

In the light of the sorry conditions of public transportation in India and the attitude of people, Metro Man E Sreedharan had requested the users of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the prestigious project of Kerala-- launched on June 17 — "Please maintain Kochi Metro well."

But on the second day of its run, people have started destroying the public property. A photo shared by a Facebook user Rejith Kp shows graffiti on the white pillar inside the platform of Pathadipalam metro station. "It's only the second day of Metro, the pride of Kochi, and checkout the disgraceful act of some miscreants inside the platform. Is this how we should acknowledge the 4 years of hard work put in to realise this dream project?? [sic]," he wrote while sharing the image on social media.

The photo has gone viral and netizens have been urging the Metro officials to find out the person who did this by checking the CCTV footage. "There must be enough cctv . Should find the culprit and give a exemplary punishment [sic]," suggests Vineeth Stephen. "Whoever did this should be behind the bars . If we treat every public project like this then how will our city become neat . It's a disgrace [sic]," reads the comment of Blessen Cherian. Meanwhile, few have also pointed out that it looks like some kid has done it. "It seems like a kids act.... so parents are to be punished....[sic]," commented Jafin Illickamalayil.

Derick Livera: Impose heavy fines, use CCTV cameras to track the culprits.

Hebin Vs: Find them and punish them...!!! Authorities should take immediate action against those cowards!!!!!

Saleena Roy: Yes. Stringent action should be taken against these offenders

Meanwhile, another photo of a man sleeping inside the metro using up the space of at least three passengers in a packed train, has also surfaced online. Facebook user Manoj Ravindran Niraksharan shared the image of a person taking a nap while other passengers stood. Netizens have also requested the authorities to take necessary action against the person. "Seems like drunk.. what a shame! [sic]," Sree Kumar commented.

Another picture on Facebook shows waste paper dumped near the window of the Metro train at Palarivattom station. Makes us wonder, where are our manners?

Despite Kochi Metro putting up a list of do's and dont's, this is how passengers misuse the service. Now, a question arises again? Do we Indians actually deserve such facilities? Meanwhile, if you are still not aware of the instructions in using Kochi Metro, click here.

