A tweet from BMW Motorrad India's twitter handle on the launch of G 310 R left fans disappointed. The company said, "There are no plans as of now", in response to a tweet on June 6. However, the latest tweet from the company gives a lot of joy to BMW Motorrad enthusiasts.

The company, on July 30, responded to a tweet asking details on the G 310 R's India launch: "We are setting up business operations in India and finalising the launch dates for the BMW G 310 R. Stay tuned for news on the same." Though the tweet doesn't give an exact launch timeline, it, however, confirmed the made-in-India model will be launched in India.

Hi Aditya, we are setting up business operations in India & finalising the launch dates for the #BMW #G310R. Stay tuned for news on the same — BMWMotorrad_IN (@BMWMotorrad_IN) July 31, 2017

BMW Motorrad India team are currently in a quest to increase the dealership count to seven from current four (Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune) by the end of this year. The G 310 R launch will soon follow. BMW Motorrad has already confirmed adventure sibling of G 310 R, the G 310 GS, for India. In the light of the new update, the launch of G 310 GS can be expected by mid-2018.

For uninitiated, the G 310 R is the most affordable motorcycle in BMW Motorrad's portfolio manufactured in association with TVS Motor Company at Tamil Nadu. Tipped to be priced around Rs 2 lakh, the G 310 R is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The mill can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and has a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox.