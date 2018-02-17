Sara Ali Khan seems to be in trouble as the fate of her Bollywood debut film Kedarnath is in jeopardy.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter has already shot for a major portion of the film that also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. In fact, she has rejected all offers that came her way only to focus all her energies on Kedarnath.

However, now that the film has been stalled, the buzz is that the young actress has approached Ranveer Singh revealing her keenness to join him in Simmba. Ranveer has left a lasting impression on viewers with his latest outing as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.

Furthermore, no actress has been finalized for Simmba as of now. While there were rumors about Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor bagging the role, India.com report said that Sara might be playing the female lead.

Interestingly, Simmba is backed by Karan Johar, who was initially supposed to launch Sara.

Meanwhile, there were also reports recently that Sara has been flooded with film offers and has reportedly been roped in for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama alongside Arjun Kapoor. It was also said that Sara had rejected as many as seven scripts as she had made a rule for herself to work with only the biggies of the industry.

"She wants to work with people like Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and the likes, who are doing very well at the box office. She has clearly mentioned that to her producers, that while she will want a good story, she will want a big star to work with her in her next set of films. Earlier, she was not even listening to scripts but did so at her mother Amrita Singh's insistence. The buzz in the industry is that she wants to go the Alia Bhatt route," a source from the industry told Deccan Chronicle.

Coming to the legal case of Kedarnath, the film's co-producer KriArj Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against director Abhishek Kapoor alleging breach of contract. The movie, which went on floors in June last year, was expected to be completed in a five-month period. However, the filmmakers' unprofessional behavior apparently forced it to be delayed multiple times.