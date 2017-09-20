It looks like the yet-to-be-launched star kid Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, has already started living the life of the princess in the tinsel town. Sara, who recently kicked off her shooting schedule for her much-awaited Bollywood debut film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, has been allegedly throwing tantrums on the film's sets in Uttarakhand.

Sara has been arriving late on the sets on a daily basis holding up the shoot.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Sara wants to be sure about her look in her debut movie, and hence she wants her makeup and dress to be pitch perfect. She is taking ages to get ready. She clicks pictures and solicits feedback from her friends and changes costumes if the responses aren't positive.

Director Abhishek Kapoor, apparently tried to talk to her into mending her ways but Sara prevailed and still has her way on the sets, adds the source.

Would Abhishek Kapoor be able to withstand the newbie's attitude on the sets? Only time will tell.