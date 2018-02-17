Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath is in trouble. The movie is now being dragged to the Bombay High Court as the producer and director fight it out legally.

Prernaa Arora has said that she will be moving the court by early next week. KriArj Entertainment's lawyer Lavin C Hirani issued a statement saying: "In response to the various bogus statements and slanderous/defamatory material being circulated in the media by GITS against KriArj it may be noted that all such statements/articles are absolutely baseless, bogus, frivolous and without any merit or semblance of truth whatsoever and are hereby totally denied and stand rejected. There is enough material to show that KriArj has complied with all its commitments as per their understanding with AK / GITS."

"As I understand there have been several serious defaults by GITS of its duties and obligations towards KriArj including there being severe delays in the production of the film which was completely in a mess right from the start of the film for reasons solely attributable to GITS. In spite of the above KriArj provided its unconditional support to GITS and continued to make huge investments in the film till it was realised that the amounts were not being used for the right purposes."

"KriArj has tried to salvage the situation with GITS several times including making multiple efforts to resolve issues to no avail. KriArj, T-Series and Balaji are the rightful owners of the Film as its co-producers and therefore GITS has no rights to oust KriArj out of the Film and out of its legal rights as producers and owners of the film."

"We will be moving the Bombay High Court for enforcing our rights on the Film by early next week and we hope to secure the necessary reliefs from the Hon'ble Court," the statement added.