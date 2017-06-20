The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance exam2017 results were announced in May and now the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the rank list for engineering and pharmacy courses.

Students who appeared for the engineering and pharmacy entrance exams can check their scores and rank on https://www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Here's how you can check your scores

Log on to the official website

On the homepage, click on KEAM results

Enter your hall ticket, date of birth and other required details

The rank list will be displayed

You can download and take a printout

Over 61,000 students are a part of the engineering rank list and the section has been topped by Shafil Maheen N from Kozhikode, reported the Indian Express. Of the over 61,000 students who made it to the list, about 32,000 are boys and 29,000 are girls.

The entrance exam was held on April 24 and 25 in 307 centres Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.