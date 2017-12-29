KBS Song Festival 2017 has featured some of the best acts of popular K-Pop groups, including EXO, BTS, Red Velvet and TWICE.

The Korean music lovers were treated with live and energetic performances of their favourite idols, such as Wanna One, Seventeen, Mamamoo and GFriend.

In case any of the K-Pop fans were unable to watch the show online via live streaming, there is nothing to be worried. Check out some of the best performances of the night below:

Also read SBS Drama Awards 2017 nomination list: Uhm Ki Joon will compete with Ji Sung for grand prize

SEVENTEEN on stage with Clap, Boom Boom and Who

MAMAMOO performs Piano Man, Mr. Ambiguous and Um OH Ah YEH

Hyun A with Lip and Hip

GFriend performs Just A Feeling, Love Whisper and Me Gustus Tu

The UNI+ with My Turn and Who's Your Mama?

Red Velvet performs Happily Ever After, Peek A Boo and Red Flavour

TWICE on stage with Signal, Heart Shaker, Knock Knock and Likey

BTS on stage with Spring Day, Lost and DNA

EXO performs Call Me Baby, Power and Ko Ko Bop

A special stage performance by all the eight participants