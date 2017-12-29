BTS members perform live on stage.Twitter
KBS Song Festival 2017 has featured some of the best acts of popular K-Pop groups, including EXO, BTS, Red Velvet and TWICE.
The Korean music lovers were treated with live and energetic performances of their favourite idols, such as Wanna One, Seventeen, Mamamoo and GFriend.
In case any of the K-Pop fans were unable to watch the show online via live streaming, there is nothing to be worried. Check out some of the best performances of the night below:
Also read SBS Drama Awards 2017 nomination list: Uhm Ki Joon will compete with Ji Sung for grand prize
SEVENTEEN on stage with Clap, Boom Boom and Who
MAMAMOO performs Piano Man, Mr. Ambiguous and Um OH Ah YEH
Hyun A with Lip and Hip
GFriend performs Just A Feeling, Love Whisper and Me Gustus Tu
The UNI+ with My Turn and Who's Your Mama?
Red Velvet performs Happily Ever After, Peek A Boo and Red Flavour
TWICE on stage with Signal, Heart Shaker, Knock Knock and Likey
BTS on stage with Spring Day, Lost and DNA
EXO performs Call Me Baby, Power and Ko Ko Bop
A special stage performance by all the eight participants