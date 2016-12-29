KBS Song Festival 2016 will take off in a few hours with who's who of the South Korean entertainment industry performing at the event. The musical event will bring together the best of K-pop in 2016 on stage.

KBS Song Festival will begin at 8.30 pm KST on December 29 in Seoul. The event, hosted by Park Bo Gum and AOA's Seolhyun, will be aired live on KBS World's official Facebook page and on Sunday the repeat telecast of the event will be broadcast with subtitles.

The event will see array of performances from celebrities including Jeon In Kwon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Sunhwa, Hwang Chi Yeol, Taeyeon, Davichi, SHINee, CNBLUE, INFINITE, Jung Eun Ji, B.A.P, EXID, BTOB, EXO, VIXX, AOA, BTS, GOT7, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Han Dong Geun, GFRIEND, MONSTA X, TWICE, I.O.I, Oh My Girl, LABOUM, UP10TION, Cosmic Girls, ASTRO, and NCT DREAM.

However, the biggest performance of the night will be the opening act by SEVENTEEN. The SEVENTEEN group will be collaborating with the legendary group Shinhwa to give the best performance of the night.

The event will also see a few special performances where the girl group members will be seen performing on INFINITE's Be Mine, while the boy group members will perform on miss A's Bad Girl Good Girl, according to Soompi.

"Red Velvet's Seulgi, GFRIEND's SinB, TWICE's Momo, and I.O.I's Choi Yoojung and Kim Chungha will be coming together to cover a boy group dance. Meanwhile, GOT7's BamBam, BTOB's Minhyuk, B.A.P's Youngjae, and MONSTA X's Minhyuk will be covering a girl group dance," a representative of the KBS Song Festival revealed.

SHINee's Taemin and BTS's Jimin will also be collaborating for a special act. "It will be a stage in which Taemin and Jimin's bromance will shine," KBS stated.