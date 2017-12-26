The organisers of KBS Drama Awards 2017 have revealed the star-studded celebrity lineup of presenters for the award night. The list includes Moonlight Drawn By Clouds star Park Bo Gum and Descendants Of The Sun actor Song Joong Ki.
Park Bo Gum will be reuniting with his Moonlight Drawn By Clouds co-star Kim Yoo Jung for announcing the Top Excellence Award and presenting the award to the winners.
"We'd like to thank Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung, who stepped up to give awards at the ceremony in spite of their busy schedules," a representative of KBS said.
"Prominent celebrities besides Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung are to attend the awards ceremony and will announce the winners," the source added.
Also read SBS Drama Awards 2017: Date, host and other details of the annual award ceremony
Other popular Korean celebrities to present the award to the winners this year include Ruler: Master Of The Mask star Kim So Hyun, Are You Human, Too? cast members Seo Kang Joon and Gong Seung Yeon, Do You Want To Live Together? actors Lee Sang Woo and Han Ji Hye as well as Highlight's Yoon Doojoon.
Check out the nomination list for KBS Drama Awards 2017 below:
Netizen Award – Male
- Go Kyung Pyo for Strongest Deliveryman
- Kwon Sang Woo for Mystery Queen
- Kim Jung Hyun for School 2017
- Namgoong Min for Chief Kim
- Park Seo Joon for Fight My Way
- Park Hyung Sik for Hwarang
- Son Ho Jun for Go Back Couple and Let Us Meet
- Woo Do Hwan for Mad Dog
- Yoon Hyun Min for Witch's Court
- 2PM member Junho for Chief Kim
Netizen Award – Female
- Gugudan member Kim Sejeong for School 2017
- Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way
- Shin Hye Sun for My Golden Life
- Lee Yoo Ri for Father Is Strange
- Jang Nara for Go Back Couple
- Jung Ryeo Won for Witch's Court
- Jung So Min for Father Is Strange
- Jo Yeo Jeong for Perfect Wife
- Chae Soo Bin for Strongest Deliveryman
- Choi Kang Hee for Mystery Queen
Best Couple Award
- Kim Seung Soo and Myung Se Bin for First Love Again
- Namgoong Min and Nam Sang Mi for Chief Kim
- Namgoong Min and Junho for Chief Kim
- Ryu Soo Young and Lee Yoo Ri for Father Is Strange
- Kwon Sang Woo and Choi Kang Hee for Mystery Queen
- Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way
- Ahn Jae Hong and Song Ha Yoon for Fight My Way
- Kim Jung Hyun and Kim Sejeong for School 2017
- Go Kyung Pyo and Chae Soo Bin for Strongest Deliveryman
- Park Shi Hoo and Shin Hye Sun for My Golden Life
- Yoon Hyun Min and Jung Ryeo Won for Witch's Court
- Woo Do Hwan and Ryu Hwayoung for Mad Dog
- Son Ho Jun and Jang Nara for Go Back Couple
The Korean drama lovers can vote for their favourite celebrity and the voting lines have been closed. The winners will be announced on December 31.