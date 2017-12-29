The organisers of KBS Drama Awards 2017 have revealed the nomination list for Best New Actor award. The list includes School 2017 star Kim Jung Hyun and Mad Dog actor Woo Do Hwan.
Other celebrities included in the list are Fight My Way actor Ahn Jae Hong, Strongest Deliveryman star Kim Seon Ho, actor Jang Ki Yong from Go Back Couple, Dal Soon's Spring star Song Won Seok, My Golden Life actor Lee Tae Hwan and 2PM member Junho for his performance in Chief Kim.
Last week, the broadcasting network announced the nomination list for Best Netizen – Male, Best Netizen – Female and Best Couple categories.
Check out the nomination list below:
Netizen Award – Male
- Go Kyung Pyo for Strongest Deliveryman
- Kwon Sang Woo for Mystery Queen
- Kim Jung Hyun for School 2017
- Namgoong Min for Chief Kim
- Park Seo Joon for Fight My Way
- Park Hyung Sik for Hwarang
- Son Ho Jun for Go Back Couple and Let Us Meet
- Woo Do Hwan for Mad Dog
- Yoon Hyun Min for Witch's Court
- 2PM member Junho for Chief Kim
Netizen Award – Female
- Gugudan member Kim Sejeong for School 2017
- Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way
- Shin Hye Sun for My Golden Life
- Lee Yoo Ri for Father Is Strange
- Jang Nara for Go Back Couple
- Jung Ryeo Won for Witch's Court
- Jung So Min for Father Is Strange
- Jo Yeo Jeong for Perfect Wife
- Chae Soo Bin for Strongest Deliveryman
- Choi Kang Hee for Mystery Queen
Best Couple Award
- Kim Seung Soo and Myung Se Bin for First Love Again
- Namgoong Min and Nam Sang Mi for Chief Kim
- Namgoong Min and Junho for Chief Kim
- Ryu Soo Young and Lee Yoo Ri for Father Is Strange
- Kwon Sang Woo and Choi Kang Hee for Mystery Queen
- Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way
- Ahn Jae Hong and Song Ha Yoon for Fight My Way
- Kim Jung Hyun and Kim Sejeong for School 2017
- Go Kyung Pyo and Chae Soo Bin for Strongest Deliveryman
- Park Shi Hoo and Shin Hye Sun for My Golden Life
- Yoon Hyun Min and Jung Ryeo Won for Witch's Court
- Woo Do Hwan and Ryu Hwayoung for Mad Dog
- Son Ho Jun and Jang Nara for Go Back Couple
The winners of this year's KBS Drama Awards will be announced on December 31. The awards will be presented by popular actors, including Moonlight Drawn By Clouds star Park Bo Gum and Descendants Of The Sun actor Song Joong Ki.
Other popular Korean celebrities to present the award to the winners this year include Moonlight Drawn By Clouds actress Kim Yoo Jung, Ruler: Master Of The Mask star Kim So Hyun, Are You Human, Too? cast members Seo Kang Joon and Gong Seung Yeon, Do You Want To Live Together? actors Lee Sang Woo and Han Ji Hye as well as Highlight's Yoon Doojoon.