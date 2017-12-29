The organisers of KBS Drama Awards 2017 have revealed the nomination list for Best New Actor award. The list includes School 2017 star Kim Jung Hyun and Mad Dog actor Woo Do Hwan.

Other celebrities included in the list are Fight My Way actor Ahn Jae Hong, Strongest Deliveryman star Kim Seon Ho, actor Jang Ki Yong from Go Back Couple, Dal Soon's Spring star Song Won Seok, My Golden Life actor Lee Tae Hwan and 2PM member Junho for his performance in Chief Kim.

Last week, the broadcasting network announced the nomination list for Best Netizen – Male, Best Netizen – Female and Best Couple categories.

Also read KBS Song Festival 2017 live stream: Watch EXO, BTS perform online from India, China, the US and other countries

Check out the nomination list below:

Netizen Award – Male

Go Kyung Pyo for Strongest Deliveryman

Kwon Sang Woo for Mystery Queen

Kim Jung Hyun for School 2017

Namgoong Min for Chief Kim

Park Seo Joon for Fight My Way

Park Hyung Sik for Hwarang

Son Ho Jun for Go Back Couple and Let Us Meet

Woo Do Hwan for Mad Dog

Yoon Hyun Min for Witch's Court

2PM member Junho for Chief Kim

Netizen Award – Female

Gugudan member Kim Sejeong for School 2017

Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way

Shin Hye Sun for My Golden Life

Lee Yoo Ri for Father Is Strange

Jang Nara for Go Back Couple

Jung Ryeo Won for Witch's Court

Jung So Min for Father Is Strange

Jo Yeo Jeong for Perfect Wife

Chae Soo Bin for Strongest Deliveryman

Choi Kang Hee for Mystery Queen

Best Couple Award

Kim Seung Soo and Myung Se Bin for First Love Again

Namgoong Min and Nam Sang Mi for Chief Kim

Namgoong Min and Junho for Chief Kim

Ryu Soo Young and Lee Yoo Ri for Father Is Strange

Kwon Sang Woo and Choi Kang Hee for Mystery Queen

Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way

Ahn Jae Hong and Song Ha Yoon for Fight My Way

Kim Jung Hyun and Kim Sejeong for School 2017

Go Kyung Pyo and Chae Soo Bin for Strongest Deliveryman

Park Shi Hoo and Shin Hye Sun for My Golden Life

Yoon Hyun Min and Jung Ryeo Won for Witch's Court

Woo Do Hwan and Ryu Hwayoung for Mad Dog

Son Ho Jun and Jang Nara for Go Back Couple

The winners of this year's KBS Drama Awards will be announced on December 31. The awards will be presented by popular actors, including Moonlight Drawn By Clouds star Park Bo Gum and Descendants Of The Sun actor Song Joong Ki.

Other popular Korean celebrities to present the award to the winners this year include Moonlight Drawn By Clouds actress Kim Yoo Jung, Ruler: Master Of The Mask star Kim So Hyun, Are You Human, Too? cast members Seo Kang Joon and Gong Seung Yeon, Do You Want To Live Together? actors Lee Sang Woo and Han Ji Hye as well as Highlight's Yoon Doojoon.