After a gap of three years, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is gearing up for its ninth season. KBC 9 will see Amitabh Bachchan reprising his role as the host.

The registration for the game show began in June and contestants have already been shortlisted. Senior Bachchan recently took to Twitter to announce that he has started with the shoot rehearsals.

The new season of the popular show that gives contestants a chance to win huge prize money, will go on air from September in the 9 pm slot on Sony TV.

While the news has already raised curiosity among fans, it has been revealed that KBC 9 will be bigger and better than its previous seasons with a revised format.

Below is the new format of KBC 9, although no official confirmation has been made on the same.

According to Bollywood Life report, unlike previous seasons, no celebrities will appear on the show. Rather real life heroes, who have made a change towards society, will be invited.

Contestants will be allowed to use "video a friend" lifeline rather than "phone a friend".

They will have the option to get a partner on the sets instead of using the lifeline "audience poll".

Rumour also has it that the prize money will also be higher than last season's Rs 7 crore.

T 2509 - KBC on !! 2 back to back rehearsals .. and then to another studio for प्रार्थना की शुद्धता ! just back ।। and now Ef की शुद्धता pic.twitter.com/5cd8XR7sOq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2017

The delay in airing the ninth season was apparently because of Big B, who couldn't dedicate time for the shooting of the game show as he was busy with his back-to-back Bollywood projects.

The megastar has been associated with the popular game show as the host since it was launched in 2000, except for its third season that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.