The much-awaited game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 9 kicked-started on Monday, August 28, on Sony TV.

Amitabh Bachchan returned as the host of the show and welcomed viewers with his usual charm and energy. Big B briefly explained the rules of the game and also introduced the new lifelines, where contestants will be allowed to use "video a friend" rather than "phone a friend".

KBC 9: Amitabh Bachchan's shoot with Kapil Sharma cancelled; here's why

They will also have the option to get a partner on the sets for one query apart from the Audience Vote and 50/50 lifelines. The prize money for the ninth season is set at Rs 7 crore.

The first episode saw two participants — both from Haryana — and was quite interesting.

It's after a gap of three years that KBC is back on screen. The delay in airing the ninth season was apparently because of Big B, who couldn't dedicate time for the shooting of the game show as he was busy with back-to-back Bollywood projects.

Meanwhile, fans are delighted with the return of KBC 9. Many took to Twitter to express their joy at the return of the popular show.

Nitin‏: "Yesterday watched #KBC on @Sony . It seems age is working in reverse chronological order for him @SrBachchan #AmitabhBachchan #KBC9"

Amit Nadkar‏: "Amitji with his best again! some innovative & intelligent changes,.#KBC9 looks very promising, entertaining & lots of knowledge"

Sunanda Yadav: "Sir ji bahut bahut dhanyvaad aapka aaj ke #KBC ke liye Sir #KBC9 ka first episode super se bhi uper tha dekh ke maja aa gaya "

Tushar: "Replying to @SrBachchan: yes true sir & tonight episode of starting seassion #kbc9 is fantastic"