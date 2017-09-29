Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 (KBC 9) that has been entertaining viewers for almost a month now, has finally got its first crorepati.

Anamika Majumdar, hailing from Jamshedpur, has won Rs 1 crore and has made history by becoming the first contestant to win the highest amount in the ongoing season. Although Majumdar had reached the jackpot level – Rs 7 crore question, she decided to quit and instead settle in for Rs 1 crore.

For those who want to know more about Majumdar, she is a married woman with two kids, Bollywood life reported. A social worker by profession, Majumdar runs an NGO in Jamshedpur and was said to invest the money earned by KBC in the organisation that works for rural areas of Jharkhand.

The episode was shot on Thursday, September 28, and will be aired by next week. World badminton champion PV Sindhu too shot for her segment with Senior Bachchan on the same episode.

Before Majumdar, Biresh Chaudhary had won Rs 50 lakh on the episode aired on September 14. Senior Bachchan had then given him the title of "biggest winner", which has now rolled down to Majumdar.