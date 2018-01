About 52 people were killed when a passenger bus in the west of Kazakhstan caught fire.

The incident took place at 10.30 am local time in the Irgiz district of Aktobe region, reported BBC. Five people managed to escape and they were treated on the spot. Rescue operations are on.

It has been reported that the bus was ferrying Uzbek passengers to or from Russia.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story