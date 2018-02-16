The first look poster of Mohanlal's upcoming movie Kayamkulam Kochunni has been unveiled on Friday, February 16. The actor will be playing the role named Ithikkarapakki in the movie, which has Nivin Pauly playing the titular role.

The movie is based on Kayamkulam Kochunni, Robinhood from the 18 century. He was considered as the messiah of poor as he robbed the rich class, landlords and the people in poor to help the needy in the Central Travancore during the British Raj.

Nivin Pauly enacting this role, while Mohanlal will be seen as Ithikkara Pakki, his well-wisher and a close friend.

The Nivin Pauly-starrer is the second film made on Kayamkulam Kochunni after the 1966 film of the same name. PA Thomas-directed had Sathyan in the lead role.

Rosshan Andrrews-directed Ithikkarapakki is scripted by Bobby and Sanjay. ""He will be playing the role of Ithikkara Pakki, whose importance cannot be understated when we are narrating the story of Kayamkulam Kochunni. Pakki was the first legendary Robin Hood of Kerala and he and Kochunni were contemporaries, so Lalettan has a major role in the movie," the director was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

In the latest movie, Priya Anand plays the female lead, while Priyanka Thimmesh, Babu Antony, Sunny Wayne, Manikandan R Achari and others are in the other cast. Gopi Sundar has scored the music, Binod Pradhan has handled the cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad has edited the flick.