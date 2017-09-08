Maggie MacDonnell, the winner of the 2017 $1m Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, has visited the U.K. for the first time to demonstrate the vital importance of physical exercise in improving young peoples mental wellbeing. MacDonnell, who hails from Nova Scotia, Canada, took school children from inner-city London kayaking, a traditional Inuit activity, on the waters of the River Thames at London Docklands.
Kayaking boosts kids mental health, says worlds best teacher
- September 8, 2017 14:46 IST
