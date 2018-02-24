India Kawasaki Motors (IKM) has launched its retro and classic motorcycle Z900RS for Rs 15.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Z900RS is a tribute of Kawasaki to its legendary model, Z1, sold in the 1970s. Z900RS retains most of the classic design ethos of the original model while it packs a modern engine and features borrowed from Z900.

Kawasaki Z900RS gets a teardrop styled fuel tank in line with the old-world theme. To accommodate this, the engineers have reworked on the Trellis frame. The detailing in the motorcycle is the blend of modern and classic touches. This is visible in round headlamp with LED treatment and dual analog-style speedometer and tachometer dials with a multi-function LCD screen in the middle. Z900RS gets black color treatment on the engine and frame while front and the exhaust pipe is finished in stainless steel, again for the classic touch.

Z900RS is powered by a liquid-cooled 900cc in-line four engine that develops 111hp of power at 8,500rpm and 98.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. The same mill in Z900 develops 125hp. Kawasaki has detuned the engine to make it more suitable for leisure riding.

The motorcycle comes equipped with advanced features like KRTC (Kawasaki Traction Control). Z900RS also gets 41mm inverted forks in the front and gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is taken care by Brembo sourced 300 mm dual-floating front discs and a single 250 petal disc at the rear.

Kawasaki will offer Z900RS in Candy tone Brown and Candy tone Orange colors. The motorcycle will be brought to India on the bookings-only basis from its factory in Japan. At Rs 15.3 lakh, the Z900RS is costlier than its sibling, Z900, imported to India from Thailand.

Interestingly, Z900RS is currently priced higher than Z1000 and hence, Kawasaki will be hoping to sell only a few number of units here.