Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki had showcased the W800 retro-styled motorcycle at its Pune dealership in November 2016 to get the public response before its launch in India. The launch was rumored to happen in the first quarter of 2017. However, it looks like the company has dropped the plan.

Also read: Kawasaki ER-6n, Ninja 650 and Z250 prices slashed by up to Rs 1.5 lakh for BS-3 models

A report in ZigWheels claims Kawasaki has cancelled the plan to launch W800, citing sources close to the company. The publication has not said any reason for the change in plan. Kawasaki was reportedly mulling over the option of completely knocked down (CKD) or completely built unit (CBU) for W800. CBU line is a costly affair and the company won't be able to price the vehicle competitively against the likes of Triumph Street Twin and the Harley-Davidson Street 750. This could be a reason for shelving the plan.

The W800 is powered by 773cc V-twin air-cooled engine that develops 47bhp and 60Nm of torque mated to a five-speed transmission. Based on the double-cradle and high-tensile steel, the motorcycle features 39mm telescopic fork up-front and five-way adjustable twin shocks at the rear. Braking power comes from 300mm disc twin-piston caliper at the front and 160mm drum brake at the rear.

Kawasaki W800 measures 2,190mm in length, 790mm in width, and 1,075mm height. It features 1,465mm wheelbase, 125mm ground clearance, 14-litres of fuel tank capacity and 217kg kerb weight.

The W800 boasts of a classic design in line with the W-series bikes of the 1970's. The old-school design is accentuated with round headlamp unit, twin-pod meters and chrome mudguards. It has spoke wheels and a pair of stainless steel exhausts.

Source: ZigWheels