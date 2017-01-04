1 / 4







It appears Kawasaki, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, has decided to launch the W800 close on the heels of putting the retro-styled motorcycle on display at a dealership in Pune last December. Kawasaki has already started testing the model on Indian roads and the images of the motorcycle are now online.

Kawasaki W800 showcased at a dealership to gauge response

Kawasaki W800 has been making the headlines since the model was spotted at a dealership earlier in December. Though the company is yet to reveal a timeline for the launch in India, with the sighting of the model on the roads, it has now become clear that the launch could happen anytime soon. The latest images of the W800 came from Motorworldindia and from the images, the spotted prototype is believed to be the Euro-spec version of the W800. The test mule was caught on camera in Mangalore while under testing.

Built around the double-cradle and high-tensile steel, the W800 measures 2,190mm in length, 790mm in width, and 1,075mm height. It employs 39mm telescopic fork up front and five-way adjustable twin shocks at the rear and the stopping power comes from 300mm disc twin-piston caliper at the front and 160mm drum brake at the rear. It features 1,465mm wheelbase and 125mm ground clearance and comes with 14-litres of fuel tank capacity.

W800 has 773cc V-twin air-cooled engine at the heart, tuned to churn out 47bhp and 60Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed transmission. In India, the motorbike will be pitted against Triumph Bonneville T100 and other Bonneville range. W800 is expected to carry a price tag in the brackets of Rs 6 lakh. Kawasaki W800, in all probability, will hit Indian market as a completely built unit (CBU).

Image Source: Motorworldindia