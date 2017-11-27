India Kawasaki Motor has launched the youngest member of the Versys family of adventure touring bikes, the Versys-X 300 at Rs 4,60,000, ex-showroom Mumbai and Delhi. The motorcycle has been launched in Completely Knocked Down (CKD) line and it is assembled at the Pune plant of the Japanese manufacturer.

The Versys-X 300 was unveiled at the 2016 EICMA show in Milan. The bike comes with off-road friendly bits such as 19-inch spoke wheels, long travel suspension, wide reach bars and a commendably low seat height. A new front fairing with a single headlamp instead of the twins like on the other Versys bikes, a tall windscreen and a ground clearance of about 170mm are the other off-road focused features in the Versys-X 300.

The Versys-X 300 is powered by a parallel twin-cylinder 296cc mill that already powers the smaller Ninja and Z models. The mill churns out 39bhp at 11,500rpm and 25.7Nm of torque at 10,000rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

The newest member of the Versys family employs 41mm telescopic suspension at the front and bottom-link uni-trak, gas-charged shock at the back. Both wheels are equipped with disc brakes- 290mm petal disc at the front and 220mm disc at the rear. ABS is offered as standard.

"The Versys-X 300 will offer a high level of riding excitement and rider confidence in a wide variety of roads. What makes Versys-X 300 versatile is comfortable highway cruising and easy riding in the city," said Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors.

Kawasaki

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 will take on the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and the upcoming KTM 390 adventure and BMW G310 GS in the entry-level adventure motorcycle category. India Kawasaki Motor also already sells bigger-capacity adventure bikes, like the Versys 1000 and the Versys 650.