Adding some bling at the beginning of new year, India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has introduced Candy Plasma Blue colour to the Ninja 650 ABS range. The motorcycle in new colour has been priced at Rs 5.33 lakh ex-showroom and bookings are open with limited numbers on offer.

With the arrival of new blue shade, IKM has discontinued it's existing Ninja 650 ABS in black colour option. Besides the new colour, the Ninja 650 ABS will be offered in the KRT edition (launched in 2017) at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). KRT is a special edition which has got inspired colour and graphics from Kawasaki Racing Team.

As far as technical specifications are concerned, there are no changes. The motorcycle is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin liquid cooled engine that develops 71.11bhp at 8,500rpm and 64Nm of torque at 7,000rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle based on twin-tube perimeter steel frame employs 41mm Telescopic front fork and mono offset suspension at the rear, which is seven steps adjustable.

Ninja 650 measures 2,110mm in length, 770mm in width and 1,180mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,410mm. It has 130mm ground clearance, 211kg kerb weight and 16-litres of fuel tank capacity.

"We take a lot of pride in different colour combinations, though the green and black is our signature style. The Ninja 650 in black received a very good response in the Indian market. Now we are expecting the same for blue Ninja 650 ABS," said Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of IKM.

Ever since it was launched in India, Ninja 650 has garnered a good response from the biking fraternity. Strong power and nimble handling have been the main forte of Ninja 650 always and it is one of the bestselling bikes of India Kawasaki Motors.