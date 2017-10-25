Japanese motorcycle maker Kawasaki has unveiled the successor of hugely popular Ninja 300 sports bike at the ongoing 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. The Ninja 400 comes with a host of new technologies, a bigger power plant and some weight reduction.

In place of the 296cc engine, the new Ninja 400 gets an all-new parallel-twin 399cc mill that develops 45hp of power and 38Nm of torque. The power and torque figures are significantly up from the 39hp and 27Nm of its predecessor.

Kawasaki claims the new engine will provide better performance throughout the range, with improved low-down torque without compromising on smooth throttle response and rider-friendly character.

The Ninja 400 is fitted with new steel trellis frame claimed to offer improved stability and manoeuvrability. The adoption of new platform has also aided to shed the weight of the bike by 6kg. The Ninja 400 has 168kg of kerb weight.

The new motorcycle also boasts of an assist-and-slipper clutch and 310mm front disc brake upfront with Nissin ABS which is largest in its class. The seat height is just 786mm and that should put the Ninja within reach of most riders.

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets more chiselled body panels and the overall design language has been inspired by the flagship Ninja ZX-10R. The headlamp, position lamps and tail lamp get LED units are new while the instrument cluster has been borrowed from the new Ninja 650. The motorcycle also gets chin spoilers at the bottom of the front cowl, just like its Ninja H2 and Ninja ZX-10R siblings.

The motorcycle measures 1,990mm length, 710mm in width and 1,120mm in height. The Ninja 400 is being offered in two paint schemes – Metallic Spark Black, Lime Green and Ebony (KRT Edition).