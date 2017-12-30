Kawasaki Motors on Saturday, December 30, launched its first ever cruiser in India in the form of the Vulcan S. The cruiser, which will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo in February 2018, is priced at Rs 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Vulcan S, which features a low seat height, adjustable clutches and brake levers, making it suitable for riders, comes powered by a liquid-cooled twin-cylinder 649cc engine.

This engine also does duty in a range of Kawasaki bikes that include the Ninja 650, the Z650 and the Versys 650.

"After our sports bikes, tourer bikes, naked bikes and off-road bikes settled in India, we felt it was the right time for us to bring this cruiser in the market. There cannot be a better way to start a new year by introduction of our world-wide known Vulcan brand," said Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motor.

As far as the design of the Vulcan S is concerned, it features an inverted triangle headlamp, a tight-fit rear fender, a unique wheel design and powerful clean-cut under-engine muffler. It also offers ABS along with 300-mm large discs with dual-piston and 250-mm discs with single piston, along with enable riders.

Also read: Royal Enfield Continental GT on lowest ebb, posts sale of meagre 3 units in November 2017

Bookings for the Vulcan S are open across dealerships of the company. The Vulcan S will be available only in flat ebony colour.

The Vulcan S will be assembled at the company's Pune Chakan plant and take on Harley-Davidson Street 750 in the entry-level premium cruiser motorcycle category.