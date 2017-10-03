India Kawasaki Motors (IKM) has reportedly updated Ninja 1000 and Z900 motorcycles in India. The 2018 Ninja 1000 is now offered with a new colour combination while Z900 gets a limited edition variant.

The Ninja 1000 sports tourer is now offered with two dual-tone finishes -- Emerald Blazed Green with Metallic Carbon Grey and Metallic Spark Black with Metallic Carbon Grey. Ninja has been priced at Rs 9.98 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The motorcycle continues to draw power from a 1,043 cc engine with 6-speed transmission. The engine has the capacity to pump in a power of 140bhp at 10,000rpm and a torque of 111Nm at 7,300rpm.

"Ninja 1000 ABS is doing exceptionally well in the global premium sports-tourer market. And when we say global market, India also becomes a part of it. That's why Ninja 1000 is our SKD model in the new IKM factory of India. Every product and its variant have a specific product lifecycle. I anticipate that our Ninja 1000 ABS with redefined colour combination will attract new customers," said Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors.

The Kawasaki Z900 limited edition, on the other hand, is also a pure cosmetic job with no mechanical changes over the 2017 model. The Z900 Special Edition has been spiced up with Metallic Spark Black colour in addition to the subtle graphics to make the bike look fresh. The Kawasaki Z900 was launched in India earlier this year at Rs 9 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The motorcycle draws power from a 948cc in-line four-cylinder liquid cooled engine that also comes with fuel injection. The motor develops 124bhp of power at 9,5000rpm and 98.6Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine pairs with a six-speed transmission.

"Our Z900 received a very positive response. I hope that with this new addition, passionate customers those who waited for this colour will be happy. Responding to the requirements of our customers is one of our most important priorities," Yamashita added.

Source: IAB, IAB