The affordable cruiser bike segment in India has seen a sprout in the past couple of years. The Royal Enfield motorcycles were the default choice for cross-country riders, and then the Bajaj Avenger range got serious traction.

Suzuki recently joined the club with the Intruder 150, while fellow Japanese manufacturer Kawasaki will be the new entrant.

Apart from updating most of its motorcycle range, India Kawasaki Motor launched The Versys-X 300 recently. The new kid on the block will be the Vulcan S and the company has already teased an image of the motorcycle.

The Vulcan S is a stylish cruiser with an array of modern features. An easy-riding posture, a smooth engine and linear power delivery are USPs of the Vulcan S.

The motorcycle has a classic cruiser-style stance with a low-seating arrangement that can be customisable according to riders need. The motorcycle also has adjustable foot pegs for better ergonomics.

A round headlamp, a wide handlebar, an exposed frame, a muscular fuel tank and chunky tyres give the Vulcan S a proper modern day cruiser looks. ABS is standard on the Vulcan S, but will it be part of India-spec model?

The Vulcan S is powered by a liquid-cooled twin-cylinder 649cc engine. This engine also does duty in a range of Kawasaki bikes that include Ninja 650, Z650 and Versys 650.

All these bikes are currently locally assembled in India, and hence the Vulcan S is also expected in the same line. In that case, the Kawasaki cruiser bike is expected to be priced around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Vulcan S will take on Harley-Davidson Street 750 in the entry-level premium cruiser motorcycle category. The range is also expected to get a new rival from the newly-formed Bajaj-Triumph tie-up in 2018-19.