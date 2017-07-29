In connection with the sensational assault case of the popular South Indian actress, few celebrities including Kavya Madhavan and Rimi Tomy were recently questioned by the investigators.

Now, the latest reports suggest that the cops are likely to interrogate them again to know if they have any direct link with the infamous incident. Actor and MLA Mukesh as well as Kavya's mother Shyamala are also said to be probed soon.

Kavya was recently quizzed at Dileep's residence in Aluva by ADGP B Sandhya for over six hours on July 26. However, the cops remained inconclusive as they couldn't get any crucial leads from the actress. Even her mother was also reportedly questioned by them.

The actress got married to Dileep in November 2016, and Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case had claimed on visiting a certain "madam's" shop in Kakkanad and handing over the memory card that had inappropriate visuals of the abducted actress. The cops assumed the shop to be Kavya's online boutique Laksyah and had even conducted raid there for two days, but couldn't find it from there.

On July 27, the cops had taken the statement of popular playback singer Rimi, who is a close friend of Dileep and Kavya, over telephone. While speaking to news channels, the singer-turned-actress claimed that she was asked about Dileep's US trip she had attended in 2011 and 2017. Rimi had then refuted the rumours on her alleged business and real estate deals with the couple.

Meanwhile, Mukesh will be interrogated as the main accused Suni had earlier worked as the actor's driver, whom he had ousted after realising his criminal background in 2013.