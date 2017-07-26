Ever since Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested in connection with the sensational sexual assault case of south Indian actress, reports had it that Kavya Madhavan and her mother Shyamala will also be quizzed to know if they have any direct link to the case. After over two weeks, the popular actress was interrogated by ADGP B Sandhya and team at Dileep's residence in Aluva on Tuesday, July 26.

Kavya was questioned for over 6 hours on Tuesday. However, it is understood that the cops remained inconclusive about her involvement in the case as they did not get any crucial leads from the actress. Therefore, Kavya is likely to be questioned again in the coming days and might be summoned to the Police Club in Aluva.

Reports suggest that Kavya was asked about the mobile phone that was used to shoot the inappropriate photos and videos of the abducted actress, and the memory card containing them. It has to be noted that the main accused Pulsar Suni had indicated on visiting and leaving the memory card at a shop in Kakkanad before he was arrested. The investigators had then concluded it to be Kavya's online boutique Laksyah, which is in Mavelipuram near Kakkanad in Kochi. Following this, the team had also conducted raids at the shop but couldn't retrieve the memory card.

Putting the rumour mills to rest, the celebrity couple got married in a private ceremony in November 2016. However, soon after Dileep's arrest, Kavya had deactivated her social media page as netizens were abusing her and husband. After two days of exile, the actress' page was reactivated.

Meanwhile, the first class judicial magistrate and Kerala High Court denied the bail plea of Dileep and extended his judicial custody by another 14 days from July 25. The actor will have to remain at sub jail in Aluva up to August 8. "The memory card is a potential threat to the life of the victim and there is every possibility of any of the accused attempting to interfere in the investigation and the prosecution with the memory card," the court statement read.