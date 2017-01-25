Television actress Kavita Kaushik, who rose to popularity as Chandramukhi Chautala of popular comedy show F.I.R, is all set to tie the knot with her beau Ronnit Biswas on January 27. Interestingly, the wedding will take place in a Shiv temple in the snow-clad Himalayas and will be attended by just 15 family members. More interestingly, those 15 people will trek up to the temple.

The couple's pre-wedding celebrations including Haldi and Mehendi were held in Mumbai recently and some pictures from the Haldi ceremony have surfaced online. In the pictures, the tall bride looks gorgeous in a yellow and red lehenga and a head jewellery. Among her close friends who attended the ceremony were Naagin 2 actress Aashka Goradia and her fiance Brent Goble.

Just a week ago, Kavita announced her decision to marry Ronnit. In her wedding invitation, the lady with a cheeky sense of humour, made it clear that it was a sudden decision to enter wedlock and that she isn't pregnant.

"Hello, I have a news to share , I'm getting married to my best friend Ronnit Biswas and starting a new life as a Mrs on the 27th of January , this is an impromptu call and decision taken 2 days back ..you can also call it divine intervention , (no I'm not preggy) now the main catch - we are travelling close to Kedarnath to a shiv Parvati temple and doing a simple temple wedding . There are no cards printed , no frenzy ,no dos n don'ts and no invites . I know it's not possible to take all my family and friends up to the Himalayas in this weather where it's snowing n freezing n most roads closed only hike able ,so just 15 of us are making this trip up hence I hope you understand this and extend your love and blessings our way," SpotboyE quoted Kavita's text message.

Kavita, who had participated in the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, was earlier in a long term relationship with actor Nawaz Shah. After a bitter breakup with him last year, the actress was lucky to find love again, this time in her good friend Ronnit.

Kavita now joins the list of other TV actresses including Ginnie Virdi and Somya Seth who tied the knot in January this year.