WWE champion Jinder Mahal has revealed, who was in India last weekend, announced that Kavita Devi has signed with the famed pro wrestling promotion. The athlete, who was seen competing in a salwar kameez in the Mae Young Classic 2017 tournament, makes history again by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to sign a WWE developmental contract.

Kavita will be soon be a part of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

She is an accomplished power-lifter who won gold at the 2016 South Asian Games, representing India. Also a former Kabaddi player in high school, Devi learnt her ring skills from former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali.

"It was a privilege to be the first Indian woman to compete in WWE," Kavita said. "Participating in the Mae Young Classic with some of the best female performers in the world was a great learning experience. Now I am looking forward to pursuing my dream of becoming the first WWE Women's Champion from India."

"I'm extremely proud to welcome Kavita to WWE where she now has a great opportunity to become India's first female WWE Superstar. She is an inspiration to the youth of India and I wish nothing but success for her" said Jinder.

Check out the highlights from her match against Dakota Kai at the Mae Young Classic Tournament. The video has received an unprecedented 8 million views on YouTube in just less than two months!

Another milestone for WWE

In another first for WWE's women's evolution, WWE also announced in Dubai that Shadia Bseiso from Jordan becomes the first Arab woman from the Middle East to sign a WWE developmental contract.

The WWE Performance Center is the home of the developmental system for WWE. With seven training rings, a world-class strength and conditioning program and cutting-edge edit and production facilities, the Performance Center allows new recruits to hone their skills through a comprehensive program that includes in-ring training, physical preparedness and character development.

Additionally, recruits will be immersed in WWE's Professional Development program that focuses on four key pillars: Life Skills, Education, Wellness and Career Success.