Vijay Sethupathi had a dream run in 2016, with five out of six movies turning out to be hits.

Although his previous release Rekka did not meet his usual standards, the negative response has not had much of an impact; his latest film Kavan continues to create hype.

Cast and Crew

Kavan marks the first union of Vijay Sethupathi with KV Anand. This is a sumptuous combination, considering the fact that the director is known for good story-telling.

The film has Mollywood import Madonna Sebastian of Premam fame in the female lead. Simbu's father T Rajender will be seen in an important role in the film, which also casts Vikranth, Chandini Tamilarasan, Pandiarajan, Jagan, Srinivasan and others.

Coming to the technical team, Hiphop Tamizha is the music director, Abinandhan Ramanujam as the cinematographer and Anthony is the editor.

Buzz

With the stunningly-edited trailer, the makers cannot help but accept the fact that the film is riding high. The success of the audio has also helped create positive vibes around the flick.

Story Synopsis

Kavan is a social thriller in which Vijay Sethupathi plays a reporter (Thilak) and Madonna is his colleague. Akashdeep is the villain in a film that tries to highlight the social responsibility of the media.

It also attempts to tell the power of media in current times. What happens when the hero decides to be part of change, is the crux of the story.

Audience Review:

The film is being premiered in Dubai on Thursday, 30 April, while it will hit screens in India a day later. Below, find the viewers' response to the flick: