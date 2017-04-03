Vijay Sethupathi's Kavan has performed well at the Chennai box office in its first weekend. The Tamil film has done a better business than Nayanthara's Dora and Taapsee Pannu's Hindi film Naam Shabana in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In its opening weekend, Kavan has minted Rs 1.04 crore from 252 shows in Chennai, reports Behindwoods. The movie has opened to positive reviews and it has reflected in the collections.

The next few days are crucial for the success of Kavan as it might lose screens to Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai upon its release on April 7.

Nayanthara's Dora has come second in Chennai, earning Rs 67.77 lakh from 201 shows. The movie has garnered mixed reviews.

Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana has raked in Rs 13.42 lakh from 63 shows at the Chennai box office, which is a pretty good number for a Bollywood movie without an A-list Hindi actor in the lead.

Maanagaram has entered its fourth weekend and has surprisingly retained a good number of shows. From 69 shows, the Tamil film has earned Rs 11.73 lakh. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 1.51 crore.

New Tamil film Attu could only collect Rs 6.62 lakh from 60 shows, while Kadugu entered its second weekend by raking in Rs 5.15 lakh from 42 shows to take its total tally to Rs 49.39 lakh.

Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu was badly hit following negative reviews. The total collection of the flick in Chennai is Rs 58.46 lakh.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]