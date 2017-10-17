Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati memes
Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is in its ninth season and the excitement stays high, refusing to die down. The show has claimed the throne by earning the highest TRPs from September 30 to October 6, leaving many daily soaps and reality shows far behind in the popularity chart.

The ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has become one of the most viewed shows on national television in India, but the show is incomplete without Amitabh Bachchan's impeccable Hindi, his wit and quirky lines that he delivers while interacting with the contestants on the hot seat.

And as the show is about to go off air soon, social media has found its new obsession with Big B's popular quotes on the show. The fans have turned the gems from the show into hilarious memes that will perfectly define your everyday situations.

Go check them out:

Quick Links