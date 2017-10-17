Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is in its ninth season and the excitement stays high, refusing to die down. The show has claimed the throne by earning the highest TRPs from September 30 to October 6, leaving many daily soaps and reality shows far behind in the popularity chart.

The ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has become one of the most viewed shows on national television in India, but the show is incomplete without Amitabh Bachchan's impeccable Hindi, his wit and quirky lines that he delivers while interacting with the contestants on the hot seat.

And as the show is about to go off air soon, social media has found its new obsession with Big B's popular quotes on the show. The fans have turned the gems from the show into hilarious memes that will perfectly define your everyday situations.

Go check them out:

Me to relatives at family functions after getting good marks in exmas. pic.twitter.com/hBcDV9ZsRW — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 16, 2017

Abhishek: Papa , What are your views about my acting career?

Big B: pic.twitter.com/SoIlFQ7hHA — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 15, 2017

Friend: yaar, mujhe relationship advice chahiye thi to...



Me: pic.twitter.com/Yd3kmSXmym — Saif (@itzsaifkhan_) October 16, 2017

Me : why are you sad?

Crush : I broke up with my boyfriend

Me : pic.twitter.com/OkxJ7Di9SU — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 16, 2017

Abhishek: Papa , What are your views about my acting career?

Big B: pic.twitter.com/SoIlFQ7hHA — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 15, 2017

When the iPhone X was announced. Me to my kidney ~ pic.twitter.com/Kl829HcOR3 — Madu from Tamil Nadu (@techniRascal) October 16, 2017

Abhishek : Meri movie hit hogayi hai



Amitabh : pic.twitter.com/qEs99Q5E97 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 16, 2017

Me when HR is discussing appraisal. pic.twitter.com/krLbUIuTS6 — Piyush Jain (@PJ_CRACKER) October 15, 2017

*A night before exam*

Me:ye chapter padha?

Girl:lets leave it



*After exam*

Me:us chapter se agaya hum fail

Girl:Maine nazar maar li thi

Me pic.twitter.com/lOoK7gUIpE — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 11, 2017

When the cute boy who asked for your number at the bar is actually single and calls you the next day pic.twitter.com/2JDkrWABE6 — Priyal (@priyal) October 15, 2017

When bae asks to cuddle after sex. pic.twitter.com/JpPFLJSzg4 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 13, 2017

He: Why shud I say sorry, when it was your mistake

She: pic.twitter.com/cksLxsSuIE — Qween of WinterHell (@QweenOfHells) October 11, 2017