Katy Perry stole American Idol contestants first kiss

Nineteen-year-old Benjamin Glaze was unexpectedly kissed by Katy Perry during his American Idol audition that was aired this week.He originally complained to the New York Times that it made him and amp;#39;uncomfortable and amp;#39; and wanted it to be and amp;#39;special. and amp;#39; However on Instagram he said that the media did not communicate his explanation properly; he was not complaining about the kiss and that he was and amp;#39;thankful for the judges comments and critiques. and amp;#39;