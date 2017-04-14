Singer Katy Perry risked a wardrobe mishap in a black and white plunging outfit as she slightly leaned forward to pose for the camera during the photoshoot for Vogue magazine, flaunting her cleavage for the camera.

The California Gurls singer exhibited her incredible curves through a spider-web style lace pleated frock, which she teamed with a pair of black boots. The image, captured by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, is titled Bad Taste, Fall 2008.

Other costumes donned by the 32-year-old Firework artist, include blood red roses and the Broken Bride from Rei Kawakubo's bridal collection of 2015. Most of the costumes reflect Spring with its colour code and pattern.

Perry also opened up about her future plans while interacting with a representative of Vogue, Hamish Bowles, and said she was really enjoying this moment in her life. "I love it! I wouldn't give anything to go back to my 20s; I'm so much more grounded," she added.

The popstar even spoke about the various things she learnt from her mistakes. "I've learnt a lot of lessons—patience, the art of saying no, that everything doesn't have to end in marriage," she said.

The musician admitted she was "disheartened for a while" after the US presidential election result, as it "just brought up a lot of trauma" for her. Katy revealed she has issues with "suppressive males" mainly because they make her feel "like a little kid again".

"I think you have to stand for something, and if you're not standing for anything. I wouldn't really stand for it in my work life, because I have had so much of that in my personal life," the 32-year-old added.

The artist also shared a few bitter-sweet moments from her childhood and said, "The schools were really makeshift. Education was not the first priority. My education started in my 20s, and there is so much to learn still," she said.