Sibiraj has collaborated with newcomer Mani Seiyon, a former associate of director Arivazhagan, for Kattappava Kanom. The movie has Aishwarya Rajesh and Chandini Tamilarasan as female leads. Livingston, Kaali Venkat, Mime Gopi, Saravanan, Nalan Kumarasamy and others play supporting roles.

Anand Jeeva has handled the cinematography and Sathish Surya has done the editing. Santhosh Dhayanidhi has composed the music for Kattappava Kanom; his Kangalai Suttrum Kanavugalai and Hey Penne Penne tracks have impressed viewers.

The title of the film draws viewers' attention for its Baahubali connection. However, the story of Sibiraj's film has nothing to do with SS Rajamouli's flick; Katappa is the name of a fish, which plays an important role in the flick.

The fish brings good fortune to home it stays and the story is about what happens when it goes missing. Like heroes in regular films, Pandian (Sibiraj) does not beat up villains, rather he is at the receiving end. Aishwarya will be seen as an independent woman, while Mime Gopi has enacted the role of villain.

The film has generated a lot of positive buzz. Will the movie live up to the expectations? Check out the audience response below:

Ramesh Bala: #KattappavaKanom [2.75/5]: Dir #ManiSeyon has kept the pace well in most places.. Comedy works all thru da movie.. A Time Pass Entertainer!

#KattappavaKanom [2.75/5]: @Sibi_Sathyaraj is very natural in his performance.. @aishu_dil has done well.. #KaaliVenkat evokes good laughs..

#KattappavaKanom [2.75/5]: A Fun Comedy Entertainer about a missing vaastu (lucky) fish and a series of incidents that follow..