Apparently, certain sections of Indian cricket fans are now regarding Team India star Ravindra Jadeja as the no 1 villain of the country. They claim that Jadeja was one of the main reasons behind India's defeat to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

Hardik Pandya, who was playing a sensational innings and acting as the possible dark knight for the Indian team in the match, was dismissed via an unfortunate run out, while Jadeja was on the other side of the crease.

Pandya got out after scoring 76 runs off 43 balls. The pair of Mohammad Hafeez and Hasan Ali were the reasons behind Pandya's dismissal, but certain fans on social media consider otherwise.

This is why

Pandya was visibly upset with the lack of communication between him and Jadeja, who never really looked interested to take the run in the first place. Now, social media has been fuming ever since on Jadeja, who ultimately got out scoring 15 runs off 41 balls.

As a result, Jadeja has been depicted as Kattappa in the famous 'Kattappa killed Bahubali' image from the SS Rajamouli-directed Indian blockbuster movie 'Bahubali', while Hardik Pandya, stabbed from the back, is depicted as Amarendra Baahubali.

Check these out

Today's play of the day#IndiaVsPakistanFinal Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/8Iemij31CI — MangoMan (@surendranvinod) June 18, 2017

@hardikpandya7 increased his fans and #Ravindrajadeja increased his haters after today's match??

Hate jadeja???

Fixing match??? pic.twitter.com/uoKNu6r4li — Virat's bae (@srishti143567) June 18, 2017