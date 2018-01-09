Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been working in the Hindi film industry for the last 15 years and till date, there are only a handful of her films that have done tremendous business at the box office. Interestingly, three of Kat's highest grossers feature the three Khans of Bollywood.

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai is the highest earning movie of Katrina till date and has crossed Rs 300 crore mark on its third weekend. Also, its first instalment Ek Tha Tiger's lifetime collection is Rs 198 crore.

The second highest grossing movie of Katrina is Dhoom 3 with Aamir Khan and the lifetime collection of the movie stands at Rs 280.25 crore.

Kat has another hit movie, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan, which proves that Katrina's highest grossing movies are with the three Khans. This makes it evident that the Khans are the backbones of the pretty actress' films and she should probably stick to working with these superstars in the industry if she wants to continue this winning streak.

It looks like even Katrina has understood this point and thus, after TZH, her two upcoming movies are opposite the Khans. She will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan alongside Aamir and in Zero opposite Shah Rukh.

In her defence, the diva really does work hard as an actress to bring perfection to her character. Her rehearsal videos for the action scenes in Tiger Zinda Hai went viral on Instagram and showed Kat gives her best during the practice sessions as well.

While the actress' hard work is visible on-screen, the fact that Katrina needs more grooming in her acting skills is something that cannot be denied, considering her previous movies Baar Baar Dekho, Fitoor and Jagga Jasoos tanked at the box office.

The diva has awed everyone when it comes to dancing, but one can't help but wonder -- until when does she plan to churn out hit movies on the back of the Khans?

Take a look at Katrina's top 5 movies that crossed Rs 100 crore club: